Pirate fans react to loss of Jeff “The Voice” Charles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate Nation is shocked and saddened as the legendary voice of East Carolina University play-by-play commentator, Jeff Charles died.

Charles, known as “The Voice” for East Carolina University, passed away on Friday after a heart attack in New Orleans ahead of Saturday’s basketball game between ECU and Tulane.

“He was the community; he was East Carolina University, and he was well loved,” said Stadium Sports Owner Eric Jarman.

The 70-year-old’s passion echoed through radio speakers for over three decades, 15 bowl games, and just recently, he called his 1,000th career game. The sudden loss has left pirate fans with a hole in their hearts.

“Yeah, I didn’t really know what to think. My son sent me a text message, and I was completely shocked, and ya know, being all my kids, that’s the only voice they’ve ever known going to all the pirate football and basketball games through the years,” said Jarman.

For Yvonne Perry, General Manager of University Book Exchange, the thoughts of another voice representing pirate nation is tough to consider.

“It’s gonna take a lot of time, and at the first home game without him. It’s really gonna be hard here at U.B.E.,” said Perry.

Charles was truly decided to all over East Carolina. From ECU athletics to the fans who relied on him to bring the action from wherever they were listening.

“He done the pirate radio pregame show here at U.B.E. for over 30 years for every home game. I don’t think he ever missed one, not one. It was always exciting and awesome to have him here in the store for every home game,” said Perry

Jeff “The Voice” Charles leaving behind a footprint on ECU athletics history as he died on the road doing what he loved.

Charles was also named North Carolina Sportscaster-Of-The-Year by the national sportscasters and sportswriters association in 2000 and 2014 The basketball game that was supposed to take place today has been rescheduled, but the new date has yet to be determined.

