Jeff Charles, Voice of the Pirates, has died

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The legendary Voice of the Pirates is no more.

ECU Athletics shared that Jeff Charles died Friday.

A source tells WITN that Charles suffered a heart attack while he was in New Orleans ahead of Saturday’s basketball game between ECU and Tulane.

Charles has called play-by-play for Pirate football and basketball for over 30 years. Charles recently called his 1,000th career game.

Charles was named North Carolina Sportscaster-of-the-year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in 2000 and 2014.

The American Athletic Conference men’s basketball game between East Carolina and Tulane scheduled for Saturday, February 11 will not be played as scheduled following the sudden passing of East Carolina radio broadcaster Jeff Charles Friday evening in New Orleans.

The American Athletic Conference extends its condolences to the Charles family and to the East Carolina and Greenville communities.

Rescheduling information for the game is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.