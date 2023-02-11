Advertise With Us
Goldsboro police investigating death

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death.

Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was called to the scene to investigate.

The name of the person has not been released pending the notification of family members, and more information is expected to be released.

