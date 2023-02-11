Firefighters on scene at large Dudley industrial facility fire

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Seventeen fire departments are on the scene of a fire at an Eastern Carolina industrial facility.

Officials say Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 A.M. about a large fire at National Salvage and Service Corp.

A witness told dispatchers that the flames were three stories high.

National Salvage and Service Corp (Wayne County)

A number of different departments are on scene, including Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro Fir Department, The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, NCDOT, and Red Cross.

Duke Energy and Tri-County Electric have responded to shut off the power to the facility and all nearby water districts were notified due to increased water needs for firefighting efforts.

Investigators will be on scene to determine the cause of the fire. No cause is known at this time.

There are no injuries at this time, and no evacuations have taken place in the area.

Residents are asked to take alternate routes as Old Mount Highway is closed with no estimated time for reopening according to Wayne County officials.

The site is a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.

