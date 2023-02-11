Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Experts warn against releasing balloons due to possible power outages

Properly disposing Valentine's Day balloons to avoid power outages
By Merit Morgan
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all love them, especially around Valentine’s Day: mylar balloons. Those are the metallic-looking ones often with designs.

But, what can start as a thoughtful gift can cause a power outage if not disposed of properly.

Greenville Utilities’ Communications Manager Steve Hawley encourages everyone to be mindful of the dangers of releasing them outdoors.

“You don’t want them hitting powerlines because they’ll not only cause or have the potential to cause an outage, but if there’s an arching situation, then you’ve got power that automatically goes down to the ground, so if there’s people near that area, then it’s a huge safety problem as well.”

Hawley recommends not releasing balloons into the air because they can get caught in powerlines when they come back down. Instead, pop your balloon when you’re done with it, drain the gas out and throw it in the trash.

If you wish to still release something into the air, Jennifer Parker from Partymakers in Greenville encourages people to get a better alternative.

“We have what’s called wish lanterns,” she explained. “They’re biodegradable, and people like to release those because they’re pretty at night.”

On average, mylar or metallic balloons can cause up to 200 power outages each year, according to the Department of Water and Power.

Other safety advice to keep in mind when disposing of mylar balloons is to never bundle balloons together in the event a mistake of releasing them does occur, and never attempt to retrieve a caught balloon on powerlines.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
The Greenville location is on the latest list of closures for the troubled retailer.
Greenville Bed Bath & Beyond among nationwide store closings
Officers need you help identifying these women.
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
Scallops at Outer Banks Seafood house.
Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
Therese Dove
Mental health worker charged with having sex with teen resident

Latest News

Jacksonville City Hall
Jacksonville city manager’s past raises concerns
Elizabeth City regional airport
ECSU pays tribute to Tuskegee Airman
Pine Knoll Shores community members working to stop old oak tree from being cut down
Pine Knoll Shores community members working to stop old oak tree from being cut down
Properly disposing Valentine's Day balloons to avoid power outages
Properly disposing Valentine's Day balloons to avoid power outages