GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s lacrosse won its season and home opener 15-5 over Radford on Friday afternoon in Greenville.

Ellie Bromley had 4 goals to lead the way for the Pirates. Frances Kimel had 3 goals and 3 assists.

The Pirates next play host to Navy on Sunday at Noon.

