ECU Baseball to use remote pitch calling and watches to avoid sign stealing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One week from now ECU baseball will be underway against George Washington.

The Pirates playing a scrimmage Friday afternoon and it gave us a look at their new pitch signaling devices they will use to call pitches this season.

“Watches we wear. Basically I have a calculator in my hand and it goes to all the watches to all the players on the field,” says ECU pitching coach Austin Knight, “So it’s taken away all the sign stealing.”

The technology is there to keep the signs safe for the ECU pitchers, provided the pitchers and catchers can avoid tipping what is coming next.

“For practice it has simplified things a lot because we don’t have to work through night signs, we don’t have to work through all the different sign sets,” says Knight, “Just have the calculator, it goes into their watch and boom.”

Hopefully avoiding the booms against them, while the pitch calling is different, this year the pirates will be on a pitch clock.

“We practice that in bullpens too. Making sure our tempo is within the constraints and everything too,” says ECU preseason All-American pitcher Carter Spivey, “Even in scrimmage we will have somebody charting to make sure you are in the 20 seconds.”

Sometimes its too much technology. Particularly the analytics part.

“I have got no idea about spin rate,” says ECU pitcher Garrett Saylor, “I don’t look at it, I don’t focus on it. I go out there to get outs. I don’t care. I want my ball to sink if I am throwing a fastball.”

The Pirates are one week from opening day. In the scrimmage, bases loaded pressure and they got a big hit from freshman Connor Rasmussen that drove in a couple runs. Baseball season is almost here Pirates fans.

