ECSU pays tribute to Tuskegee Airman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of legendary Black pilots were honored today in a unique way at one eastern Carolina university.

During a ceremony at Elizabeth City Regional airport, local leaders announced that every plane owned by Elizabeth City State University’s Aviation Program will have the school’s name and a tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen attached to it.

The group of more than 900 Black military aviators is known for going above and beyond to serve the U.S during World War II, despite racial segregation.

During a ceremony Friday, Congressman Don Davis (D) who is a graduate of the United States Airforce credited the Tuskegee Airmen for paving the way for him and other Black pilots.

“I’m the first African American from the Air Force Academy to be elected to congress,” Davis said.

Another airmen in attendance was David Terrell. He served in the U.S Air Force for more than 40 years and is now a member of the North Carolina chapter of Tuskegee Airmen.

“We can’t give them enough accolades,” Terrell said. “Whether it’s a recognition on the airplanes or if it’s encouraging young kids to go into aviation or overall STEM programs. We just can’t do enough because we are riding on their shoulders.”

The tribute on the tail of the planes is only the beginning. Each plane will get a complete makeover in the coming years.

School leaders say the rebranding of 13 planes will be completed by 2025.

