DH Conley honors former basketball coach and Athletic Director with “Maloney Court”

Rob Maloney honored before tonight’s boys basketball game
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley celebrated their longtime boys basketball coach and athletic director Rob Maloney Friday evening and their home gym floor will now be called “Maloney Court.” Coach spent decades guiding the Vikings and a number of his players were on hand for the ceremony held before the boys basketball game.

“It literally was like a dream,” says Maloney, “I had no idea. My wife, my better half, and along with coach McLaughlin here at Conley did a wonderful job coordinating this entire night. That was worth it all. Just to see the guys and share old stories. It doesn’t get any better than this. I am very humbled by the recognition.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

