DH Conley honors former basketball coach and Athletic Director with “Maloney Court”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley celebrated their longtime boys basketball coach and athletic director Rob Maloney Friday evening and their home gym floor will now be called “Maloney Court.” Coach spent decades guiding the Vikings and a number of his players were on hand for the ceremony held before the boys basketball game.

“It literally was like a dream,” says Maloney, “I had no idea. My wife, my better half, and along with coach McLaughlin here at Conley did a wonderful job coordinating this entire night. That was worth it all. Just to see the guys and share old stories. It doesn’t get any better than this. I am very humbled by the recognition.”

