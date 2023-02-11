Advertise With Us
Correction to Friday night’s basketball: Conley girls forfeited final game to South Central

Coin flip gave South Central the top seed
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Apologies for our report last night as we were not informed of the predetermined outcome of last night’s D.H. Conley and South Central girls basketball game. The Vikings actually had forfeited the game and did not tell the girls, or us, until after.

Athletic Director Shannon McLaughlin told me Saturday morning that Conley had played too many games and thus forfeited.

The loss actually makes South Central and D.H. Conley co-conference champions.

They had a coin flip to determine the top seed for the conference tournament and South Central won the toss.

Northside-Jacksonville girls will play at Conley on Tuesday at 6. Conley boys will follow with another showdown against J.H. Rose.

