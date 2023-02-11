Conley girls clinch conference title with football coach Nate Conner filling in, South Central boys grab share of title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls closed out the regular season with a senior night victory over South Central 66-55 to claim their conference title outright.

Vikings Kylah Silver had 34 points to lead all scorers. Krystal haddock had 15 points to help Conley to victory.

The Vikings coaches were sick today. DH Conley head football coach Nate Conner filled in last minute.

“This was my first opportunity tonight. I got to play high school basketball. I played with some awesome coaches growing up,” says Conner, “This is coach Moore’s team make no mistake about it. I was just filling in for somebody tonight and it was a lot of fun. He has done a great job. That’s a great group of ladies.”

“It was definitely different not having my coach here, but I feel like this season he has put it in our head we know what to do, we know how to do it, we can just go out there and perform,” says Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Had a whole lot of confidence in this team we could pull this dub as long as we played our hardest and together.”

The South Central boys trailed by a bucket at halftime. They dominated the second half to claim a 58-38 victory on the road at Conley to close the regular season.

The win moves South Central into a three way tie with Jacksonville and New Bern for the Conference Regular season title. We were told Jacksonville had the tie-breaker to be conference tournament top seed.

Conley senior Cooper Marcum tallied his 1,000th career point tonight in the loss.

