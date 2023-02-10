Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Trending a Little Drier Tonight, Still Wet Later This Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What a Friday! Clouds didn’t push in on time and that let us warm up within a couple of degrees of record highs! We’ve even had a few spring/summer-like pop-up showers along the coast. While the evening stays comfortable, our nice weather will start to come to an end. By sunrise, we are in the 40s and stay cooler for the rest of the weekend.

Rain chances are still in the forecast this evening and overnight, but a little lower than the forecast has shown over the past couple of days. Rain to our south pushed out to sea a little quicker than expected. Areas along the coast have the best chance of seeing a few showers and a light, steady rain. Saturday’s rain chances stay pretty low until later in the evening when our main round of rain starts to arrive. Southern counties could see rain by 6 PM while others have to wait a little longer.

Heaviest of the rain Saturday night into Sunday will leave us with around 1-3″ by the time it wraps up. Heavy rain, windy conditions, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. With the rain coming down pretty hard Sunday morning, we’ve made it a First Alert Weather Day. Watch for standing water and ponding on the roadways. Rain gets lighter throughout the day and there could be a few breaks near Sunday evening. More showers will wrap around the low Sunday night keeping things wet, but not really adding big totals to our rainfall.

A few leftover drops will exit around sunrise Monday with clearing skies over the second half of Monday. Valentine’s Day is approaching with sunny weather and slightly warmer-than-average temperatures. So if you have any outdoor day/night plans, keep ‘em. There will be another weak system that could bring a few drops to the area on Wednesday and slowly increasing rain chances for the rest of the week.

Friday Night

Spotty showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Saturday

Cloudy with a few showers. Most stay dry until Saturday night. High 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night - First Alert Weather Night

Rain. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Sunday - First Alert Weather Day

Rain likely. High 58F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

