Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car.

Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.

Though he said they were from a distance, the woman was hit by one of the shots.

She was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

A house with several people sitting out on the porch was also hit.

Several .223 caliber bullet rounds were found in the shooting area.

Police say no motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pinetops Police Department at (252) 827-5014.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

