White Oak boys clinch conference title in OT, White Oak girls upset Swansboro

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak boys were able to battle, hit big shots and edge Swansboro to claim their conference title 54-52 in overtime.

The win earns them an outright conference title. White Oak is 19-4 this season. Swansboro falls to 17-4.

The White Oak girls stunned Swansboro who was looking to close out their outright conference title. White Oak went on a 20-0 run from the third to the fourth quarter to come back from 10 points down and win 34-26.

Swansboro will still share the conference title with West Carteret.

Quite the senior day for the Vikings.

“We just had to have a little pep talk, get together as a team, iron out a few things, we went back out there and played our game. Played White Oak’s ball,” said White Oak head girls basketball coach Jamica Simmons after the win, “Oh yeah, we are excited to knock the number one seed out. We are more than excited.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.