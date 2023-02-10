Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting

POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting.

We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Their arrests surround a shootout that police said happened during an attempted robbery this past Sunday at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard.

Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the motel to rob the two men inside.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire and Williams and Johnny Lyons were shot. Lyons received non-life-threatening injuries and was one of the men inside the room before the robbery went down.

After consulting with the district attorney, police said the killing of Williams was done in self-defense and no charges would be brought.

Leonard Rudd has already been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police are continuing to search for Montavis Jones.

Montavis Jones, Naquandre Mitchell, Shamoral Williams
Montavis Jones, Naquandre Mitchell, Shamoral Williams(Rocky Mount police)

