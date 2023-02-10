Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Riverside boys basketball coach tweets following fight at Washington County

“Many things could have been handled better...”
Basketball brawl ends game
Basketball brawl ends game(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - We shared about a fight that ended the Riverside-Martin at Washington County boys basketball game early on Tuesday night. Riverside head coach Bobby Williams made a statement about it on Twitter on Thursday night:

He continued to say:

The Knights who are eligible to play are scheduled to face Perquimans on the road Friday night at 6:30 PM. Riverside is 14-9 so far this season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
Officers need you help identifying these women.
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
The Greenville location is on the latest list of closures for the troubled retailer.
Greenville Bed Bath & Beyond among nationwide store closings
Scallops at Outer Banks Seafood house.
Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era
Therese Dove
Mental health worker charged with having sex with teen resident

Latest News

White Oak boys and girls win on senior night
White Oak boys clinch conference title in OT, White Oak girls upset Swansboro
Joyner’s big night is "not even the tip of the iceberg”
Amiya Joyner room to grow
Joyner’s big night is “not even the tip of the iceberg”
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets fall at Washington