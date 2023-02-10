Riverside boys basketball coach tweets following fight at Washington County
“Many things could have been handled better...”
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - We shared about a fight that ended the Riverside-Martin at Washington County boys basketball game early on Tuesday night. Riverside head coach Bobby Williams made a statement about it on Twitter on Thursday night:
He continued to say:
The Knights who are eligible to play are scheduled to face Perquimans on the road Friday night at 6:30 PM. Riverside is 14-9 so far this season.
