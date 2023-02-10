Riverside boys basketball coach tweets following fight at Washington County

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - We shared about a fight that ended the Riverside-Martin at Washington County boys basketball game early on Tuesday night. Riverside head coach Bobby Williams made a statement about it on Twitter on Thursday night:

1/2 Crazy 48 hours of my coaching career. Thanks to many of u who have reached out. Appreciate you. Most know what you see is often part of the story. The game was a intense rivalry game with to much talk from both teams and fans. Many things could have been handled better — Bobby Williams (@Riversidehsbb) February 9, 2023

He continued to say:

by players, coaches, fans, officials and operation staff etc. Those that really know me, know that full consequences will be imposed by all involved. Riverside BB will learn and move on to finish the regular season with players that are available. — Bobby Williams (@Riversidehsbb) February 9, 2023

The Knights who are eligible to play are scheduled to face Perquimans on the road Friday night at 6:30 PM. Riverside is 14-9 so far this season.

