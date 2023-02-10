Advertise With Us
Police chief updates Rocky Mount officer-involved shooting

SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mount
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said a stolen vehicle suspect was shot at least once in the leg after he opened fire on two police officers Thursday afternoon.

Chief Robert Hassell gave a detailed briefing today on the shooting behind the Oakwood Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue.

The chief said his officers had a struggle with Antonio Wilkins, Sr., and at one point the man produced a weapon and fired. Hassell said one round hit the holster & duty weapon of an officer, slightly injuring them. He said the other officer then returned fire.

Wilkins remains at ECU Health Medical Center and police said once he is released he will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The chief identified the two officers as Sgt. Steve Joyner and Cpl. Vicky Hussey, both 15-year veterans of the police department.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

