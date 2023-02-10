Advertise With Us
Pine Knoll Shores community members working to stop old oak tree from being cut down

Bermuda Green live Oak tree
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) -A local neighborhood in Pine Knoll Shores is divided on whether or not to cut down a large oak tree that’s more than a hundred years old.

Pine Knoll Shores is known for its historic live oak trees that have been around for years and it’s heartbreaking for one family in Bermuda Greens to think that a large and historic oak tree could be cut down.

Tiffany Glisson lives at Bermuda Greens and says, “For the beauty that they provide, the shelter for wildlife, very saltwater sufficient trees year, and they’re just magnificent.”

The prospect of cutting down the tree comes after homeowners voiced their concerns like hefty leaf cleanup, flooding caused by a clogged drain from leaves, and cracked roads. Some residents also fear the tree blocks emergency vehicles from entering the property, however, there is another access to be used.

Glisson says, “This just does not affect the neighborhood but also Pine Knoll Shores. Every homeowner here. I think it’s just a slippery slope to go down.”

The fire department and the Town of Pine Knoll Shores are involved and as the debate continues, the cutting down of the tree has been put on hold until further notice.

