GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday night.

Ke’Mora Harris, 14, stands 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds.

Her last known location was in the 900 block of Popular Street.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Goldsboro Police at (919) 705-6572.

