North Topsail Beach bridge to be closed for maintenance

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the high-rise bridge to and from North Topsail Beach for routine maintenance and repair.

The DOT is to close one lane of the Highway 210 bridge over the Intercostal Waterway, leaving one lane open for traffic, every Monday through Thursday between Feb. 13 and March 20.

They urge drivers to use other routes to avoid any traffic delays and to be patient and cautious where areas of traffic cannot be avoided.

