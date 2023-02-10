Advertise With Us
Newest Greene Co K9 alerts lead to drug arrest

Greene County's newest K9 deputy assisted in the arrest of Stefan Blixt.
Greene County's newest K9 deputy assisted in the arrest of Stefan Blixt.(GCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Around 1:30 Monday morning, deputies pulled over Stefan Blixt, 35, in Snow Hill.

A K9, Sasha, alerted deputies to about 24 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.

Blixt was charged with Possession of Schedule II and No Operator’s License.

This isn’t the first time K9 Sasha helped the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in drug busts. She has recovered over 100 grams of various narcotics including meth, mollie, and marijuana, seized three vehicles, four firearms, and over $18,000 since the beginning of December.

She’s also been a part of 20 different drug paraphernalia charges and tracked one suspect.

