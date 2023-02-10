NC State, Duke women win on the road, UNC falls at Syracuse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -Saniya Rivers scored eight points in the third quarter and 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half to help No. 22 North Carolina State pull away from Wake Forest for a 51-42 win.

The road win was the Wolfpack’s ninth straight over Wake Forest and comes after back-to-back losses at Georgia Tech and at home to No. 11 Virginia Tech.

BOSTON (AP) - Reigan Richardson scored 14 points and Celeste Taylor added 11 to lead No. 9 Duke to the 1,000th win in the program’s history, 68-27 over Boston College.

Richardson scored 10 points in the second quarter, when the Blue Devils turned a five-point lead into a 32-14 runaway.

Boston College made just two baskets in the period, going scoreless for the last 7:55 of the half. Duke held BC to one basket in the third while extending the lead to 26 points, and two in the fourth.

Maria Gakdeng had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who shot 18.4% from the field.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Dyaisha Fair scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half, Georgia Woolley added 20 points and Syracuse used a big third quarter to beat No. 14 North Carolina 75-67.

Fair and Woolley combined to go 2 of 7 from the field in the first half for just 12 points before taking over in the second half. Syracuse pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 31 points after just 32 in the entire first half.

Fair and Woolley combined on 11-of-21 shooting after halftime for 31 points.

Dariauna Lewis had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Syracuse, which outrebounded North Carolina 43-29 to make up for 21 turnovers.

North Carolina was without two starters for the second straight game in Alyssa Ustby and Eva Hodgson.

