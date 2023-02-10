Advertise With Us
Man sentenced for two bank robberies including one in Greenville.

The robbery happened on December 30, 2019.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Vance County man is heading to federal prison for robbing two banks, one of those in Greenville.

Stanley Kearney was sentenced Thursday in Wilmington to more than 15 years in prison after a guilty plea in federal court.

The BB&T on Stantonburg Road was robbed on December 30, 2019, by three men who made off with $72,853 in cash. An earlier robbery at a SunTrust branch in Raleigh netted the robbers $11,578.

The 27-year-old Kearney was arrested in Jones County a couple of weeks after the robbery following a high-speed chase.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kearney admitted to the robberies after his arrest.

All other co-defendants in this case have pleaded guilty, according to a news release.

