Lenoir County man arrested on multiple drug charges, sheriff’s office working to take the property

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses(LCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on several drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on property they’re working to seize under the nuisance abatement ordinance.

Sheriff Jackie Rogers says the property in question in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook area belongs to Ricky Taylor and has been a nuisance to the neighborhood and county.

During the search, detectives say they discovered methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. They also say multiple items were seized as evidence that indicated controlled substances were being distributed from the residence.

Taylor is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also arrested another man during the search. They say, Steven Whaley, who was at the home at the time, was arrested for an outstanding order for arrest.

