First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Sunday Morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The soaking rain that is expected to move in this weekend will bring the risk of isolated flooding for areas east of I-95. With the expected heavy rains, gusty winds and associated flood risk, Saturday night through the first half of Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day across all of eastern NC.

The downpours that will arrive Saturday night through Sunday bring a flooding threat to the East. (WITN Weather)

Rain chances before Saturday night have dropped. A few scattered showers are expected Friday night and Saturday. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay below a quarter of an inch. Showers linger along the coast into Saturday morning while most spots stay dry. Cloud cover remains thick.

Most, if not all, of our one to three inches of rain is expected to fall over the Saturday night-Sunday time period. With our soil already saturated, watch for standing water in areas with poor drainage. Roadways could have ponding Sunday morning too. Areas that tend to struggle with flooding during heavy rain events could see a flash flooding threat.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated flooding possible (Jim Howard)

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Saturday night into Sunday as the storm system moves through. No severe weather is expected at the moment. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder.

