Carteret Courthouse lights up blue for Down East plane crash victim remembrance

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County is remembering the loss of the Down East youth by illuminating the courthouse cupola in blue.

The Carteret County Courthouse will be illuminated blue at sunset this evening, Feb. 10. This is done in solidarity to remember the four high school students who died in the February 13, 2022 plane crash.

Carteret County commissioners unanimously voted that February 13 will be “Young Waterfowler’s Day” in the county. The county said it embraces the importance of waterfowl hunting on the Down East culture and how the tragedy continues to impact people in the county and across the nation.

To read the full proclamation from the Board of Commissioners, click here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.