Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11.

According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.

The accident happened around noon.

Police don’t believe the truck owner suffered any injuries from the wreck. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police say no charges will be brought against the driver of the truck.

Police have not released the name of the person killed.

