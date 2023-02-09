Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop

Latest News

NC state legislature
State representatives and business owners react to passing of anti-rioting bill by NC House
Four teens shot in Elizabeth City
ECU women put up huge 4th quarter to beat Temple
NCEL 02-08-2023