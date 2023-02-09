SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mount this afternoon.

Rocky Mount police said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle case around 1:45 p.m. when the shooting happened behind the Oakwood Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue.

A man was shot by police and first taken to UNC Health Nash and then flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Police said the two officers involved in this shooting were not injured.

A news release said more information would be released later.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.