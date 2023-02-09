Advertise With Us
SBI assists in homicide investigation following Wallace man's death

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man’s suspicious death has sparked a homicide investigation in the East.

Wallace Police found the body of a 23-year-old Hispanic man at 127 Glendale Village Ln on Thursday.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact police at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov or (910) 285-2126.

