Rocky Mount police investigate death of four-year-old boy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating the death of a child earlier today.

Rocky Mount police said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Hurt Drive for an unresponsive child.

The four-year-old boy was taken to Nash UNC Health Care and was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information on the child’s death to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.