Pitt County father is asking for the community’s help in the fight against bullying

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bullying is an issue on the minds of many parents across the country. Pitt County father David Parrish says it needs to be dealt with after he says his 9-year-old son was attacked at Northwest Elementary school on Monday.

“Some boys were trying to bully my other son getting his water bottle, and my son stepped in trying to get it back, and he couldn’t get it back, so two of the boys decided to pick my son up and slam him on the ground,” said Parrish.

Parrish took his son, also named David, to the hospital afterward. He’s okay but still has some bruising. The issue of bullying is close to Parrish’s heart, and he was already part of two anti-bullying groups on Facebook before his son was hurt. Group organizers say support is needed now more than ever for parents.

“I feel like the parents should step up to and talk to the kids, ask them are you being bullied or even ask their child are you bullying somebody else, talk to them,” said anti-bullying group organizer Tasha Salisbury.

Parrish says the students who hurt his son were given in-school suspension, but he feels more should be done.

“I am angry at this point because my son could’ve got injured a whole lot worse, and then all the other kids do is get iss, I mean, that’s not justice,” said Parrish.

Lydia Harris is the founder of a Facebook group called ‘Stop Bullying,’ and she says the issue often starts in the home.

“Each Pitt County school is obligated to educate their kids on bullying, but as parents outside, we have an obligation too,” said Harris.

Parrish’s son is back in school now. A Pitt County Schools spokesperson says he’s aware of the allegations surrounding what happened but wouldn’t confirm if Parrish’s son was bullied, nor would he confirm how the students, who Parrish says hurt his son, were punished.

Parrish says he has also contacted the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to look into what happened.

