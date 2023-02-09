People in the East react to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The divide was easy to see and hear in President Biden’s first State of the Union Address since Republicans won the House.

Greenville resident, Divij Pasvija says, “That’s one thing I feel like is different from the previous administration, a lot of it is brought up often throughout addresses and speeches but not a lot has been done on the ground.”

One of the main issues Biden focused on was inflation.

Biden says, “To rebuild the backbone of America, America’s middle class, and unite the country. We’ve been sent here to finish the job in my view.”

Democratic First District Congressman Don Davis and Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, though on opposite sides of the aisle, agree that rising prices need to be addressed.

“We understand, at least in Eastern North Carolina, that so many are finding it difficult with the inflation and the high prices,” Davis says.

Tillis also agrees. “North Carolina families have been paying the price. Faced with sticker shock at the grocery store and the gas pump, families have responded by making the tough decisions on living within their budget.”

Biden also addressed the controversy surrounding his handling of the Chinese spy balloon. “If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country and we did.”

He also added that he would veto a national ban on abortion if Congress passes one.

It was a night of division, but with a continued emphasis on hope.

Biden reassures, “The state of the union is strong.”

According to the SSRS poll by CNN, 72% of Americans who watched Biden’s address had a positive reaction.

