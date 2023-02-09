Officers find dog with gunshot wound, search continues for shooter

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog and leaving them to wander with the injury.

The dog, Cassie, was picked up in the S Barrett and W Moore Street area of Farmville by police.

Wednesday night, Cassie was in stable condition as the search for her shooter and an appropriate foster home continues.

She is being treated at Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital under the patient ID CA239299.

Donations can be accepted for her care by calling (252) 991-6560.

When asked in a Facebook comment if the responsible person or persons will be prosecuted to the fullest extent when captured, the Farmville Police Department replied, “Absolutely.”

If you know who Cassie belongs to, or you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact Ofc. Tetterton at (252) 753-4111.

