Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month.

The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd.

One suspect is described as a blonde, white woman standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was seen wearing a white and green jacket with a black shirt and dark pants.

The other is a brunette, white woman about 5 feet six inches tall and 200 pounds. She was wearing a blue jean jacket with a burgundy shirt and dark pants. She has red streaks in her hair.

If you have any information on these suspects you are asked to contact officers at (910) 938-6407 or crime stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

