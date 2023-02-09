Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves

Officers need you help identifying these women.
Officers need you help identifying these women.(JPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month.

The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd.

One suspect is described as a blonde, white woman standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was seen wearing a white and green jacket with a black shirt and dark pants.

The other is a brunette, white woman about 5 feet six inches tall and 200 pounds. She was wearing a blue jean jacket with a burgundy shirt and dark pants. She has red streaks in her hair.

If you have any information on these suspects you are asked to contact officers at (910) 938-6407 or crime stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

The planned burn is taking place on 583 acres along the Harrison/Jackson County line. Smoke and...
National forest plans prescribed burn in Craven Co
Goldsboro Police ask for your help finding Christopher Smith, Jr.
Goldsboro man missing since Thursday night
Deputies are asking for your help searching for this woman.
Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman
Officers are still looking for who shot the dog.
Officers find dog with gunshot wound, search continues for shooter