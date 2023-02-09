Advertise With Us
NCDOT: Highway closure on Outer Banks for pipe replacement

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be closing a section of U.S. 158 on the Outer Banks for renovations.

The highway in Nags Head will be closed between East Epstein Street and South Seachase Drive as a drainage pipe needs to be replaced under the roadway. Traffic will be diverted onto Highway 12 with signs and barricades.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 158 will reopen once the initial phase of the pipe replacement is complete, with one lane expected to reopen by the afternoon of Feb. 14.

But northbound lanes are to remain closed until all the work is completed by the afternoon of Feb. 17.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

