National forest plans prescribed burn in Craven Co

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a nearly 1500-acre prescribed burn today.

The burn is happening off Hope Rd, Pine Cliff Rd, and Ferry Rd in Craven County.

It is located three miles East of Cherry Point, near the Cherry Branch Community.

A helicopter will be used to help manage the burn, as it is a no drone zone.

Rangers say the public should be aware of potential smoke in the area and avoid Hope Rd and Pine Cliff Rd.

Crews will be working on Ferry Rd.

Several recreation areas will be closed today during the burn:

  • All Pine Cliff Equestrian Trails
  • Equestrian Trail Parking lot
  • Neusiok Trail from Pine Cliff Rd to Ferry Rd

The goal of this burn is to reduce hazardous fuel and improve wildlife habitat.

