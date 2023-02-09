Mental health worker charged with having sex with teen resident

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of an Eastern Carolina mental health facility for children is accused of having sexual relations with a teen resident.

Lenoir County deputies say Therese Dove, of Kinston, helped the 17-year-old to run away from Nova Behavioral Healthcare.

Dove was charged Tuesday with two counts of sexual activity by custodian.

Deputies say the teen was reported as a runaway on Friday. Their investigation found that Dove had the sexual relationship with the teen while the 17-year-old was staying at her Kinston home.

Nova, which is on Shackleford Road just outside of Kinston, says it serves children between 5 to 17 years old who have complex behavioral and emotional challenges.

