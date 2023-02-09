Advertise With Us
Lenoir County holds science fair showcase for students

A science fair showcase was held at Kinston High School for science fair winners across the...
A science fair showcase was held at Kinston High School for science fair winners across the Lenoir County School System.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County students interested in science got some insight Wednesday from some real experts.

University of North Carolina’s Morehead Planetarium put on a special presentation for students at Kinston High School’s performing arts center.

The students were all winners of their school’s science fair from across the Lenior County School System.

The winners of each school’s science fair presented their displays as teachers coached them in ways to present them to the public.

Christel Carlyle, Director of Middle Grades Education says, “The importance of today is to honor and recognize our students who are interested in science. We wanted to provide them an experience on something they are interested in already.”

Wednesday evening the students presented their projects for the public to see at Kinston High School’s performing arts center.

