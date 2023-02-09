Advertise With Us
Joyner’s big night is "not even the tip of the iceberg”

Amiya scored 23 points with 14 rebounds in win over Temple Wednesday night
Amiya Joyner room to grow
Amiya Joyner room to grow(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball took down Temple Wednesday night 67-52. Their 10th win at home and 16th victory of the season. The Pirates move into 3rd place in the conference standings.

Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the win. She continues to grow with the Pirates program.

“She has no clue how good she can really be. Her understanding that you can’t pick and choose. She has got to bring it all the time. She can’t pick and choose when she wants to play hard in practice. She can’t pick and choose when she wants to play hard in a game,” says ECU head coach Kim McNeill, “Synia can attest to this, when she is on you haven’t even seen the tip of the iceberg of how good she really is.”

“We had Mymy, she put up some big numbers,” says ECU guard Synia Johnson, “Especially toward the edge of the stretch. Posting up, and getting offensive rebounds that was a big help.”

Joyner earned her 5th freshman of the week honor this week from the conference. The Pirates want to see Joyner consistently making effort to match her talent all the time.

“It’s immaturity, it’s lack of experience but that is why I keep my foot on her 24-7 to keep her going and I think the team has done a really good job with her too. Letting her understand how important she is to us and how she can help us,” says McNeill, “The leadership, I know Synia is constantly talking to her, Morgan is constantly talking to her, and a lot of the others. I know she really appreciates that.”

ECU hosts Wichita State on Sunday at 2 PM and will try for their 3rd straight win.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

