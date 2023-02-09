Jacksonville man charged in indecent exposure cases
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged in a series of indecent exposure cases in Jacksonville.
Treyon Jordan was charged with two counts of indecent exposure on Tuesday.
Police said the 31-year-old man is a suspect in at least four indecent exposure events that have occurred since January of last year.
The man was given a $1,000 secured bond.
Police have not said where the indecent exposures took place.
