Jacksonville man charged in indecent exposure cases

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged in a series of indecent exposure cases in Jacksonville.

Treyon Jordan was charged with two counts of indecent exposure on Tuesday.

Police said the 31-year-old man is a suspect in at least four indecent exposure events that have occurred since January of last year.

The man was given a $1,000 secured bond.

Police have not said where the indecent exposures took place.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.