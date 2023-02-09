Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Hornets fall at Washington

Wizards 118, Hornets 104
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and matched a career high with eight 3-pointers, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-104 to stop a three-game skid.

Deni Avdija had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Bradley Beal had 17 points and 10 assists for the Wizards, who broke open a close game in the third quarter and handed the Hornets their fifth straight loss. Porzingis scored 18 points in the third.

P.J. Washington scored 20 points, Terry Rozier had 19 and LaMelo Ball added 16 for Charlotte.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop

Latest News

ECU uses big 4th quarter to beat Temple
ECU women put up huge 4th quarter to beat Temple
Rose's Farmer signs with ECU football as preferred walk-on
J.H. Rose senior Farmer signs with ECU football as preferred walk-on
Trinity Christian buzzer beater
Buzzer Beater: Trinity Christian boys basketball hits half court shot to top Christ Covenant on Tuesday night
Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved