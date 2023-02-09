Hornets fall at Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and matched a career high with eight 3-pointers, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-104 to stop a three-game skid.

Deni Avdija had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Bradley Beal had 17 points and 10 assists for the Wizards, who broke open a close game in the third quarter and handed the Hornets their fifth straight loss. Porzingis scored 18 points in the third.

P.J. Washington scored 20 points, Terry Rozier had 19 and LaMelo Ball added 16 for Charlotte.

