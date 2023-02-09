Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Goldsboro man missing since Thursday night

Goldsboro Police ask for your help finding Christopher Smith, Jr.
Goldsboro Police ask for your help finding Christopher Smith, Jr.(Goldsboro PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white sneakers in the 1400 block of W Ash St in Goldsboro.

Officers say he walked away from his family and was not seen again.

If you have any information on Smith, Jr.’s location, call (919) 705-6572.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

The planned burn is taking place on 583 acres along the Harrison/Jackson County line. Smoke and...
National forest plans prescribed burn in Craven Co
Deputies are asking for your help searching for this woman.
Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman
Officers need you help identifying these women.
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
Officers are still looking for who shot the dog.
Officers find dog with gunshot wound, search continues for shooter