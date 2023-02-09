Goldsboro man missing since Thursday night

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white sneakers in the 1400 block of W Ash St in Goldsboro.

Officers say he walked away from his family and was not seen again.

If you have any information on Smith, Jr.’s location, call (919) 705-6572.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.