Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Four teens shot in Elizabeth City

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City police say four people were injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue.

Three of the injured are juveniles aged 15, 16, and 17, and the fourth is a 19-year-old.  All victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk Medical Center.

Police have not released the extent of their injuries.  They also haven’t released any information about suspects but said there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop

Latest News

NC state legislature
State representatives and business owners react to passing of anti-rioting bill by NC House
ECU women put up huge 4th quarter to beat Temple
NCEL 02-08-2023
Woman killed in Ayden crash