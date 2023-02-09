Four teens shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City police say four people were injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue.

Three of the injured are juveniles aged 15, 16, and 17, and the fourth is a 19-year-old. All victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk Medical Center.

Police have not released the extent of their injuries. They also haven’t released any information about suspects but said there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

