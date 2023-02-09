First Alert Weather Day: Weekend rain leads to potential flooding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The soaking rain that is expected to move in this weekend is enough to cause flooding concerns for many communities east of I-95. Saturday night through the first half of Sunday will be First Alert Weather Days because of the flood risk.

The downpours that will arrive Saturday night through Sunday bring a flooding threat to the East. (WITN Weather)

Heavy rain and strong storms will arrive late Friday, putting down about an inch of rain before sliding southward Saturday morning. This will act as a presoak ahead of Sunday’s rain.

An additional one to three inches of rain is expected to fall over the Saturday night-Sunday time period. With our soil already saturated, ponding in areas with poor drainage is likely. Areas that tend to struggle with flooding during heavy rain events will likely see high water through Sunday. Through the entirety of the weekend, we will likely see two to four inches of rain.

Another concern with the heavy rain is low visibility on the roads. Not only with ponding on some roadways be likley, but the downpours could reduce visibility to a half to quarter mile. Make sure your headlights are working and your windshield wipers are clear of debris.

