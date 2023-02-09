Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.(MPD)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A fast food employee in Memphis is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument over chili cheese fries, police said.

According to an affidavit, Cetera Jones pointed a gun at a customer at a Checkers restaurant on Tuesday night.

The affidavit says the customer ordered chili cheese fries but complained the fries were old and dry.

When the customer asked Jones to remake her order and give her a refund, Jones refused, police said.

The two got in an argument. Eventually, Jones pointed a small handgun at the customer and then left the building, police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the assault.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault. Her court hearing is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball brawl ends game
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
Deputies say the child was killed at this home in Nash County by her grandmother.
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
Mohamed Jaber, Brandon Williams
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Woman killed in Ayden crash

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky...
Senate panel probes holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
LIVE: Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
Four teens shot in Elizabeth City
Four teens shot in Elizabeth City
Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman
Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman