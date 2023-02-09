Advertise With Us
Evening of poetry honoring Black History Month in Rocky Mount

(Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - People can enjoy an evening of poetry and community in Rocky Mount for Black History Month.

The Booker. T. Theater will host “Risen Voices” at 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 with free admission.

The event will be a spoken word and poetry slam including members of the Rocky Mount community. The aim is to share talent in a family-friendly way and to bring the community together.

Robert Goodson, the theater director for the Imperial Center for the Arts and Science, will be directing this event.

There will also be a pop-up shop with local artisans that night at the historic theater on Thomas Street in downtown Rocky Mount.

For more information, call (252) 972-1266.

