ECU women put up huge 4th quarter to beat Temple

ECU 67, Temple 52
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball outscored Temple 25-7 in the fourth quarter as they pulled away to a home victory 67-52 on Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum.

Freshman Amiya Joyner had a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way for ECU. Danae McNeal had 17 points and Synia Johnson added 9.

Temple led by Aleah Nelson with 12 points.

ECU trailed by three after three. But after a heated pep talk from coach McNeill they responded with the big 4th quarter.

“I got a pretty good feel for them right now. When we are in timeouts I can tell when they are going to respond,” says ECU head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill, “I can see the looks in their faces whether they are looking through me or they are really intuned. You know they are kind of repeating what I am saying or encouraging eachother. I saw that after the 3rd quarter so I knew we were going to respond.”

“She got into us. We knew we had to come out and respond. The first three quarters we weren’t playing ECU, up to our standard,” says ECU guard Synia Johnson, “I felt like we matched her energy. As a coach that is what you want. You want their energy to be up so you can match that or exceed it.”

ECU is home again for the their “pink game” on Sunday. They face Wichita State at 2 PM.

