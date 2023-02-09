Advertise With Us
East Carolina University holds an annual event to remind students they are loved

East Carolina University held an annual event to remind students know they are loved
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU has given a whole new meaning to the saying, “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes,” as ECU’s housing department hosted students honoring other’s everyday struggles, also known as the S.H.O.E.S event.

Four hundred shoes were lined up across ECU’s mall Wednesday, each with one sharing a story about a different mental health issue.

“It’s the idea of you don’t know what’s going on with a person around you until you see and you walk in their shoes for a minute, and so that’s where the theme comes in and how it connects to the stories out on the shoes here on the lawn,” said Aaron Lucier, ECUs Housing Operations Director.

Along with the shoes, there is also a “worthy wall” allowing students to share inspirational messages with their peers and various positivity activities throughout the lawn. One ECU student said she was so excited to see the event again, as it brought a smile to her face last year.

“A lot of people struggle and don’t let others know their struggles, so I know that someone cares about you even if you don’t know that person. It can be really meaningful,” said ECU sophomore Sophia Grass.

A resource table was set up nearby to share what ECU has available for their students, including a telehealth counseling option added after the pandemic.

“Mental health’s important cause we struggle and go through things, and a lot of people like to hide it, but no, you should just embrace it,” said Autumn Felon, a S.H.O.E.S volunteer.

This is the 8th year that student housing has hosted S.H.O.E.S., and they said there is a higher need for mental health awareness since the pandemic. ECU’s buses also flashed encouraging messages throughout the day, and the organization hung sticky notes all around campus to ensure everyone felt the love.

