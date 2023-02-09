Drought Update: Significant improvement in rainfall over the past week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wet weather is on the way this weekend, but last week’s rain has certainly had a big impact on our on-going drought. The moderate drought that had stretched from Duplin County to the Albemarle Sound has receded to include just portions of the Northern Outer Banks, Southern Duplin and Western Onslow counties. The area of drought under the ‘abnormally dry’ designation has also shrunk significantly.

The update from the USGS shows the drought shrinking over ENC counties. (WITN Weather)

Rain will start to fall as early as Friday morning, however the heaviest drops are scheduled to arrive late Friday night and again from Saturday night through the first half of Sunday. We won’t see the rain completely dry up until after the lunch hour the following Monday. This additional two to three inches of rain will likely eliminate the drought through most, if not all, of Eastern N.C.

